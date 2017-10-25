FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody reports Q3 revenue $1.48 billion
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Peabody reports Q3 revenue $1.48 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody reports earnings for quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue $1.48 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peabody Energy Corp - Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $‍1.47​

* Peabody Energy - ‍During quarter, generated positive operating cash flow of $239.6 million,paid about $135 million of chapter 11 exit fees and settlement costs​

* Peabody Energy Corp - Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $1.49 ‍​

* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 U.S. Operations costs per ton ‍​$13.85 – $14.25

* Peabody Energy Corp - ‍​Sold 52 million tons in quarter versus 52.8 million tons last year

* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 Australia operations - costs per ton ‍​ $51 – $54

* Peabody Energy Corp - ‍Continues to believe appropriate level of liquidity is approximately $800 million​

* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 total U.S. sales volumes of 151 million short tons - 158 million short tons

* Peabody Energy Corp - ‍Is evaluating alternative sources of liquidity to release cash currently tied-up as collateral​

* Peabody Energy Corp - Targeting an additional $200 million of debt reduction by December 2018 with a gross debt target of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion over time​

* Peabody - In remainder of 2017, sees modest easing in powder river basin sales volumes, partly offset by continued high level of australian shipments

* Peabody Energy-Seaborne thermal,metallurgical coal pricing remained well above prior-year levels in quarter on continued strength in china,supply constraints

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

