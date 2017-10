Oct 12 (Reuters) - Peace Living Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 million yen in total, with payment date of Oct. 20

* Says maturity date of Oct. 20, 2022 and interest rate of 0.37 percent per annum

* THE KAGAWA BANK,Ltd. will serve as underwriter

* Says bonds will be used for working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gN8Qsq

