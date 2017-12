BRIEF-Peach Property Group Acquires Additional Portfolio In Bochum

Dec 19 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG: ACQUISITION OF AN ADDITIONAL PORTFOLIO IN BOCHUM - NUMBER OF APARTMENTS LIFTED TO ALMOST 7,000 UNITS

* ‍ACQUISITION OF 172 RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN BOCHUM IN FORM OF SHARE DEAL​

* ‍TOTAL RESIDENTIAL LETTING SPACE INCREASES TO AROUND 445,300 SQUARE METERS​

* ‍ANNUAL TARGET RENTAL INCOME INCREASES BY AROUND CHF 1 MILLION TO CHF 34 MILLION​

‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2017​