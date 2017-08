Aug 10 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* ‍H1 RENTAL INCOME UP 61 PERCENT TO CHF 6.8 MILLION​

* ‍PEACH PROPERTY GROUP MORE THAN QUADRUPLES NET PROFIT TO CHF 16 MILLION DURING FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍MARKET VALUE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO INCREASES BY 48 PERCENT TO CHF 332 MILLION AS AT END OF FIRST HALF-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)