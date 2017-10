Sept 20 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* INCREASES THE TARGET VOLUME FOR ITS CONVERTIBLE HYBRID BOND DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

* ‍OPTION TO INCREASE TARGET VOLUME FROM CHF 25 MILLION TO UP TO CHF 59 MILLION WILL BE USED​

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FURTHER PORTFOLIO INCREASE AND REPAYMENT OF LIABILITIES​