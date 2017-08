July 13 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc:

* Peak resorts reports results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2017; declares common stock dividend of $.07 per share

* Q4 revenue $51.3 million versus $45.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52