BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables did not incur any material physical damage​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Laplaya Beach Resort & Club closed starting Saturday, following a mandatory evacuation order and remains closed​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Currently believes Laplaya Beach Resort & Club​ will reopen during Q4

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Company does not believe that property damage or lost business at Laplaya was material​