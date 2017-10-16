FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍ amended and restated its $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and four term loans totaling $675 million​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍pricing on credit facility and term loans has been reduced, and overall terms and covenants have been improved​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍$450 million credit facility and $300 million unsecured term loan were extended to January 2023​

* Pebblebrook Hotel-prior $175 million term loan now consists of $65 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2022, $110 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2024​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍company’s $200 million unsecured term loan matures in 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.