Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pediapharm Inc:

* PEDIAPHARM ANNOUNCES Q2 RECORD REVENUE AND FIRST-EVER ADJUSTED EBITDA POSITIVE QUARTER

* PEDIAPHARM INC - ‍IN THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $3.1 MILLION VERSUS $1.9 MILLION​

* PEDIAPHARM INC - QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $‍336,631 VERSUS QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $838,321​