BRIEF-Pediapharm Q3 Gross Profit $1.18 Million, Up 32 Pct From Last Yr‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pediapharm Inc:

* PEDIAPHARM ANNOUNCES Q3 RESULTS - 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR QUARTERLY GROWTH

* PEDIAPHARM INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE REACHED $2.36 MILLION COMPARED WITH REVENUE OF $1.77 MILLION LAST YEAR

* PEDIAPHARM INC - CO HAS NET WORKING CAPITAL OF OVER $6.4 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017‍​

* PEDIAPHARM INC - “PLAN TO GENERATE POSITIVE EBITDA, ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, STARTING IN THE FISCAL YEAR THAT BEGINS ON APRIL 1, 2018”‍​

* PEDIAPHARM INC - QTRLY GROSS PROFIT REACHED $1.18 MILLION, UP 32% FROM LAST YR‍​