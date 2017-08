Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens :

* Says has received a voluntary takeover bid from R2G Rohan Czech, which the board will consider.

* The Czech investment group R2G said on July 17 it planned to launch a tender offer to all shareholders in Pegas at 1,010 crowns ($45.60) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 22.1470 Czech crowns) (Prague Newsroom)