June 30 (Reuters) - PELION SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 15.0 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TWO TRANCHES

* IN FIRST TRANCHE TO PAY 0.35 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN SECOND TRANCHE TO PAY 1.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE