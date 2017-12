BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp approves new capital projects and announces 2018 capital program

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION APPROVES NEW CAPITAL PROJECTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - ‍ BOARD APPROVED APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION OF NEW CAPITAL PROJECTS, AS WELL AS A CAPITAL PROGRAM OF APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION FOR 2018​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - EXPECTS TO FUND ABOUT $1.3 BILLION 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM THROUGH INTERNALLY GENERATED CASH FLOW, DEBT FINANCING

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY‘S PREVIOUSLY PROPOSED LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS EXPORT TERMINAL​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - PRINCE RUPERT TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE PERMITTED CAPACITY OF ABOUT 25,000 BARRELS/ DAY OF LPG

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - PRINCE RUPERT TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IN SERVICE MID-2020

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - PEMBINA PLANS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $540 MILLION IN ITS CONVENTIONAL PIPELINES BUSINESS NEXT YEAR

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - EXPECTED CAPITAL COST HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO $250 MILLION TO $270 MILLION FOR PRINCE RUPERT TERMINAL​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍ BOARD SANCTIONED DEVELOPMENT OF NORTH CENTRAL LIQUIDS HUB WHICH SUPPORTS OPERATIONS FOR CUTBANK RIDGE PARTNERSHIP​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE-ESTIMATED CAPITAL COST FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIQUIDS HUB IS $320 MILLION ($150 MILLION NET TO CO), EXPECTED TO BE PLACED INTO SERVICE LATE 2018​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - COMPANY PLANS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION TOWARDS PROGRESSING ITS PROPOSED JORDAN COVE LNG PROJECT