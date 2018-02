BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.83

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* REPORTS RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS IN 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* QTRLY TOTAL VOLUME 2,917 MBOE/D VERSUS 1,941 MBOE/D

* QTRLY REVENUE $1,716 MILLION VERSUS $1,251 MILLION

* ‍RECOGNIZED A $70 MILLION DEFERRED TAX RECOVERY IN Q4 OF 2017, LARGELY DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$1.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $2.55 BILLION TO $2.75 BILLION​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - ANTICIPATE BEING ABLE TO FUND GROWING DIVIDEND AND $1 BILLION TO $2 BILLION OF CAPITAL PROJECTS PER YEAR WITHOUT ACCESSING EQUITY MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: