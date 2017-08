BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.75 PENCEPER SHARE

* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"

* "OUR ASPIRATION OVER FIVE YEARS IS TO DOUBLE OUR USED VEHICLE REVENUE"

* IN H2, WILL MAKE FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO PRICING TO MAINTAIN NEW HIGHER LEVEL OF VOLUME AND ENRICH MARGIN

* ANTICIPATE PERFORMANCE FOR 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* H1 USED REVENUE GROWTH, UP 20.9% ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS

* H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 9.7% TO 48.5 MILLION STG