BRIEF-Pendragon says ‍for year to date revenue is up 6.7 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc:

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR STRATEGIC GOAL TO DOUBLE USED CAR REVENUE OVER FIVE YEARS TO 2021​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WE WILL BE SEEKING TO MAKE A SENIOR APPOINTMENT TO LEAD ALL ASPECTS OF OUR UK USED CAR OPERATIONS​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ARE CONDUCTING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF PREMIUM BRANDS, TO EVALUATE BY MANUFACTURER INVESTMENT APPEAL OF THEIR FRANCHISE PROPOSITION​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍WILL REVIEW CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS BY MANUFACTURER AND ONLY ALLOCATE CAPITAL WHERE WE SEE STRONG FUTURE PROSPECTS FOR RELIABLE RETURNS​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF US MOTOR GROUP HAS DETERMINED THAT THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN USA​

* PENDRAGON - ‍CONSIDERS WOULD BE APPROPRIATE IN LIGHT OF OUR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES TO ASSESS ONGOING VALUE OF US MOTOR BUSINESS TO GROUP

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE THAT OUR FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL NOW BE APPROXIMATELY £60M​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍ANTICIPATE RESUMPTION OF GROWTH IN PROFITS IN 2018​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR REVENUE HAS GROWN BY 6.7 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS WITH USED REVENUE GROWTH OF 21.1 PCT​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR NEW GROSS PROFIT HAS REDUCED BY 10.2 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR USED GROSS PROFIT HAS INCREASED BY 2.1 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍FOR YEAR TO DATE OUR AFTERSALES GROSS PROFIT HAS GROWN BY 3.0 PCT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​

* PENDRAGON PLC - ‍OVERALL IN QUARTER, UNDERLYING LIKE FOR LIKE PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS A BREAK EVEN POSITION​