BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets
* Says sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs
* Says cost savings, when combined with sale proceeds result in transaction being neutral to funds flow
* Says upon completion of sale, Pengrowth’s Alberta assets include its Lindbergh Thermal Oil, Quirk Creek and Fenn Big Valley Assets
* Says to sell majority of remaining legacy assets in Alberta for nominal cash consideration, assumption of abandonment, reclamation liabilities