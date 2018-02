Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES THE PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CURRENT CEO DEREK EVANS AND THE PENDING APPOINTMENT OF PETER SAMETZ AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP - DEREK WILL CONTINUE IN A TRANSITIONAL ADVISORY ROLE REPORTING TO BOARD CHAIR UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: