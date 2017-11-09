BRIEF-Pengrowth Energy posts Q3 average daily production 35,072 boe/d vs 55,137 boe/d

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Q3 average daily production was 35,072 boe per day, compared to average daily production of 55,137 boe per day in Q3 of 2016
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 average daily production of 39,500 boe per day to 41,500 boe per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 total capital expenditures of $125 million
* Pengrowth Energy - sees 2018 capital program of between $50 million & $60 million, to support annual production rate of 22,500 boe per day to 24,500 boe per day