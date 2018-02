BRIEF-Penn National Gaming Posts Q4 Loss Per Share $3.40‍​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE OF $769.0 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $769 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.40‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $762.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 2017 INCLUDED DEFERRED TAX ASSET WRITE-OFF OF $257.0 MILLION DUE TO RECENT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 AND NET REVENUE $817.3 MILLION; SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53 AND NET REVENUE $3.23 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $804.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.30, REVENUE VIEW $3.23 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: