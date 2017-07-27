FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming Q2 revenue $796.5 million
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming Q2 revenue $796.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* Penn National Gaming Reports second quarter revenue of $796.5 million and income from operations of $135.0 million resulting in adjusted EBITDA after master lease payments of $105.2 million

* Q2 revenue $796.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.5 million

* Penn national gaming inc qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Penn national gaming inc sees net revenues for three months ending september 30, 2017 of $790.9 million

* Penn national gaming inc - sees diluted earnings per share for three months ending september 30, 2017 of $0.20

* Penn national gaming inc sees fy revenue $3.12 billion

* Penn national gaming inc sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $788.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

