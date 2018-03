BRIEF-Penn Virginia Q4 Loss Per Share $0.72

March 1 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* PENN VIRGINIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS, PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION

* EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH OF ABOUT 125%

* ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 32% FROM Q4 OF 2016, TO 1,135 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT​

* PENN VIRGINIA’S TOTAL PROVED RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 47% TO 72.6 MMBOE

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL BETWEEN $320 AND $360 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION 15,500 BOEPD TO 16,500 BOEPD

* SEES 22,000 BOEPD TO 25,000 BOEPD PRODUCTION FOR FY 2018​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $54.3 MILLION VERSUS $32.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: