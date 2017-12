Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd:

* Q4 SALES AND REPAYMENTS OF INVESTMENTS $91.7 MILLION

* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $19.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: