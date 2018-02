Feb 8 (Reuters) - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 SALES $149.1 MILLION

* INVESTMENT INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $14.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS LOSS OF $1.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $6.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: