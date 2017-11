Nov 2 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* Says ‍on October 30, 2017, Co appointed Brian L. Knepp as President of corporation - SEC filing​

* Says Brian ‍Knepp will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of corporation and its banking subsidiaries​

* Says Richard A. Grafmyre, currently serving as President & CEO of the corporation, will continue to serve as CEO of the corporation‍​