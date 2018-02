Feb 8 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc:

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $298.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.44

* IN QUARTER, PRETAX INCOME WAS $121.8 MILLION; INCLUDES $32.0 MILLION BENEFIT RELATED TO REMEASUREMENT OF TAX ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: