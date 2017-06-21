BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank

June 21 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on June 16, co through its units entered into four amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank Plc
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - pursuant to terms of repurchase agreement, PMC may sell, and later repurchase, newly originated mortgage loans
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -repurchase agreement is used to fund newly originated mortgage loans that are purchased from correspondent lenders by pmc
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - maximum aggregate purchase price provided for in repurchase agreement is currently $600 million as result of temporary increase
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms of repurchase amendment, committed amount was decreased from $220 million to $170 million