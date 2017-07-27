BRIEF-Penske Automotive Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

July 27 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Penske automotive reports record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.20 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $5.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penske automotive group inc - qtrly automotive retail up 13.0% to 130,127 units

* Penske automotive group inc - board of directors increased dividend to its common stock shareholders to $0.32 per share