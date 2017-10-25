FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.10
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc -

* Penske Automotive reports record third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Increases securities repurchase authorization to $200 million​

* During Q3, operations in certain markets disrupted by several hurricanes which impacted ability to sell and service vehicles​

* Qtrly ‍retail unit sales increased 9.9 pct to 130,257​ units

* Qtrly ‍same-store retail revenue down 1 pct​

* Qtrly ‍same-store retail unit sales decreased 2.9 pct to 114,941​ units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.