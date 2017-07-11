BRIEF-Penta sticking by plan to de-list Fortuna betting group in future

July 11 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Penta Investments sticks by plan to de-list Fortuna Entertainment Group in future, no decision on timing, spokesman says in emailed answers to Reuters questions

* earlier on Tuesday, Fortuna said Penta Investments, through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary, raised its stake to 76.32 percent as of June 27, from previous 68.25 percent

* Penta had launched voluntary buyout with raised offer price of CZK 118.04, final settlement was due June 27 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Petra Vodstrcilova)