FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Pentair Plc Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.37
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Pentair Plc Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.37

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc

* Pentair Plc - second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.37 and adjusted EPS of $1.00

* Pentair Plc says company updates its 2017 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.47 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.50

* Qtrly net sales $1,265.3 million versus $1,301.2 million

* Pentair Plc - anticipates full year 2017 sales of $4.9 billion, or approximately flat on a reported and core basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pentair Plc says company expects third quarter revenue to be approximately $1.22 billion

* Pentair Plc - sees Q3 GAAP EPS guidance range of $0.80 to $0.82 and, on an adjusted EPS basis, a range of $0.91 to $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $4.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is targeting to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* Pentair Plc says separation of water and electrical businesses, remains on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2tVUmBR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.