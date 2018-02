BRIEF-Pentanova Energy Appoints Ralph Gillcrist As CEO

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pentanova Energy Corp:

* PENTANOVA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

* PENTANOVA ENERGY CORP - HAS APPOINTED APPOINTED RALPH GILLCRIST AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & PRESIDENT

* PENTANOVA ENERGY CORP - SERAFINO IACONO HAS REQUESTED TO STEP DOWN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* PENTANOVA ENERGY CORP - JEFFREY SCOTT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* PENTANOVA ENERGY CORP - LUCIANO BIONDI HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY