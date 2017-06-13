FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Penumbra's voluntary field removal of its 3D revascularization devices will not impact its revenue guidance

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Penumbra Inc-

* On June 9, co initiated a voluntary field removal of four lots of its 3D revascularization devices - SEC filing

* Voluntary field removal was based on company's identification of an issue involving a raw material component of the devices

* Penumbra Inc - does not currently expect that this voluntary action will have material impact on its previously issued revenue guidance - sec filing

* The four lots of its 3d revascularization devices were distributed between May 15, 2017 and June 7, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2thb52M) Further company coverage:

