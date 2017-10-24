FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp and ASB Financial announce definitive merger agreement
October 24, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp and ASB Financial announce definitive merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asb Financial Corp

* Peoples Bancorp Inc. and ASB Financial Corp. announce definitive merger agreement

* ASB Financial Corp - ‍transaction valued at approximately $39.6 million.​

* ASB Financial Corp - ‍under agreement, ASB will merge with and into Peoples, and American will subsequently merge with and into Peoples Bank​

* Asb Financial Corp - deal is expected to be immediately accretive to peoples’ estimated earnings before one-time costs​

* Asb Financial - ‍ ASB shareholders to have opportunity to elect to receive 0.592 shares of peoples common stock for each share of co’s stock

* Asb Financial - co’s shareholders will have opportunity to get $20.00 cash/share with limit of 15% of merger consideration being paid in cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

