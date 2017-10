Oct 23 (Reuters) - Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc :

* PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC Q3 2017 ‍SHR $0.58​

* PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $10.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, VERSUS $9.2 MILLION IN 2016