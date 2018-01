Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pepcap Resources Inc:

* PEPCAP PROVIDES MANAGEMENT TEAM UPDATE

* PEPCAP RESOURCES INC - EDWARD ROCHETTE HAS AGREED TO ACT AS INTERIM CEO

* PEPCAP RESOURCES INC - CLAUS ANDRUP, A FORMER DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO , HAS AGREED TO ACT AS INTERIM CFO AND INTERIM CORPORATE SECRETARY

* PEPCAP RESOURCES INC SAYS CO IS IN PROCESS OF COMMENCING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CEO, CFO