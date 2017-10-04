FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- there was a marked slowdown in the c store channel in Q3

* CEO on conf call- Gatorade, which accounts for approximately 1/5 of our Q3 volume , declined

* CEO - drove 6% net revenue growth for cheetos brand in q3 with new products, such as Cheetos, Jalapeño Cheetos and our Simply line and Mac And Cheetos

* CEO - in Latin America, continue to see very challenging macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability, which dampened consumer spending

* This year, our e-commerce retail sales are projected to be up 80% in the United States and nearly double in China

* CEO - “when you start getting into this competitive battle of more and more promotions, we’ve been there, done that, i don’t think that is a way to create long term strong businesses.”

* CEO - “ ownership of the bottling business is going to make a huge difference” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.