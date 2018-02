BRIEF-Pepsico Says North American Beverage Segment Has Tremendous Room To Improve Overall

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc:

* PEPSICO INC SAYS GAINED MARKET SHARE IN SALTY SNACK AND MACRO SNACKS CATEGORY- CONF. CALL

* PEPSICO INC SAYS NAB SEGMENT HAS TREMENDOUS ROOM TO IMPROVE OVERALL

* PEPSICO INC SAYS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION IN ANNUALIZED RETAIL SALES

* PEPSICO SAYS WILL GIVE BONUS OF UP TO $1,000 TO FULL-TIME FRONT-LINE U.S.-BASED ASSOCIATES DUE TO FINANCIAL BENEFITS PROVIDED BY RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM

* PEPSICO SAYS PROVISIONAL $4 BILLION LIABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH INTERNATIONAL ACCUMULATED EARNINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID OUT OVER 8 YEARS STARTING 2019

* PEPSICO SAYS EXPECT 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AT LEAST IN LINE WITH OUR 2017 GROWTH RATE OR 2.3 PERCENT

* PEPSICO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE A $1.4 BILLION DISCRETIONARY PENSION CONTRIBUTION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 TO MAXIMIZE ITS TAX DEDUCTIBILITY

* PEPSICO SAYS IT EXPECTS TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $7 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

* PEPSICO SAYS VOLUME TRENDS ARE IMPROVING IN PEPSI, MOUNTAIN DEW, GATORADE AND LIPTON

* PEPSICO SAYS PRICING LOWER IS NOT PART OF STRATEGY TO GAIN MARKET SHARE

* PEPSICO SAYS GATORADE TRENDS IMPROVING, “FEEL GOOD ABOUT WHAT WE‘RE SEEING THE BUSINESS DELIVERING RIGHT NOW”

* PEPSICO ON DR PEPPER SNAPPLE AND KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN DEAL SAYS “SURE THERE IS SOME TOWERING STRATEGIC LOGIC, BUT WE ARE STILL SEARCHING FOR IT”

* PEPSICO SAYS “CERTAINLY EXPECT SOME LABOR INFLATION PRESSURE IN CERTAIN MARKETS OVER TIME”

* PEPSICO SAYS “WE WERE LATE TO THE FLAVORED SPARKLING WATER CATEGORY”

* PEPSICO SAYS WOULD HAVE LIKED TO HAVE BETTER PERFORMANCE IN 2017 FOR NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

* PEPSICO SAYS POST IMPLEMENTATION GST, SEEING INDIA MARKET COMING BACK

* PEPSICO SAYS FRITO-LAY SEGMENT WILL CONTINUE TO "DELIVER NICELY" GOING FOWARD