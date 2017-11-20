BRIEF-Peptidream announces discovery collaboration agreement with Bayer

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Peptidream Inc

* Peptidream announces discovery collaboration agreement with bayer

* ‍Entered into a multi-target discovery collaboration with Germany-based Bayer AG​

* Under terms , co would receive undisclosed upfront payment and research funding

* Under terms, co is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, commercialization milestone payments totaling up to $1.11 billion​

* Also eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from collaboration​