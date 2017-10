Aug 7 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it plans to set up Osaka-based joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. , on Sept. 1

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in R&D, production and sales of special peptide drugs

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XHhG9z

