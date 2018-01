Jan 16 (Reuters) - Percy Street Capital Corp:

* PERCY STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

* PERCY STREET CAPITAL - ENTERED AN ARM‘S LENGTH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO PURCHASE ALL OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF LIVEWELL FOODS CANADA

* PERCY STREET CAPITAL - PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE SUBJECT TO PERCY STREET SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: