FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 11:47 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd

* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering

* Says ‍shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive one right for each common share held​

* Peregrine Diamonds- ‍proceeds of offering to be used to complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion Program

* Peregrine Diamonds - ‍Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase agreement with Peregrine​

* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are not otherwise purchased under offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.