Nov 16 (Reuters) - PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY ‍SEGMENTAL HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 6% TO R272 MILLION​

* HY ‍SEGMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE RELATING TO OPERATING BUSINESSES OF 95. 9 CENTS, UP 11%​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 6% TO R257 MILLION (2016: R242 MILLION) ​

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE INCREASING BY 3% TO 122.0 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 118.5 CENTS PER SHARE)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)