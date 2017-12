Dec 11 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* - COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS MANUFACTURING REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FULL FY 2018 OF $50 MILLION - $55 MILLION

* - CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $14.1 MILLION OR $0.31 PER SHARE, FOR Q2 OF FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: