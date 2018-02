Feb 8 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE S$16 MILLION VERSUS S$21.5 MLN‍​

* QRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$27.6 MILLION VERSUS S$25.6 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CENT PER SHARE