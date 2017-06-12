FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Perficient Inc says co enters into a credit agreement
June 12, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Perficient Inc says co enters into a credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Perficient Inc:

* Perficient Inc says co entered into a credit agreement dated as of June 9, 2017

* Perficient Inc - credit agreement provides for revolving credit borrowings of up to a maximum principal amount of $125 million

* Perficient Inc - credit agreement replaces company's existing second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of July 13, 2013

* Perficient Inc - new credit facility will be used to repay amounts due under existing credit agreement

* Perficient Inc - all outstanding amounts owed under credit agreement become due and payable no later than final maturity date of June 9, 2022

* Perficient Inc - company may cause commitments to increase by up to an additional $75 million, subject to lender approval Source text: (bit.ly/2rjDYyX) Further company coverage:

