FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.27
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co:

* Reports first-quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 sales $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.37 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2018, PFG reaffirms adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 8 percent to 11 percent over its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $390.7 million​

* Expects to be at higher end of fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA range​

* PFG also reaffirms it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 13 percent to 18 percent to $1.40 to $1.46​

* FY2019 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.27​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.