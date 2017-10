Oct 26 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd:

* PERION EXTENDS AND ENHANCES 3 YEARS AGREEMENT WITH BING

* ‍EXTENDING ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT‘S SEARCH ENGINE, BING​

* ‍EXTENDED AGREEMENT THROUGH 2020, BOLSTERING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PERION AND BING, EXPANDING PERION‘S REACH WITHIN SEARCH ECOSYSTEM​

* ‍AGREEMENT COVERS DISTRIBUTION ACROSS BOTH DESKTOP AND MOBILE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: