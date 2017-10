Aug 3 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd

* Perion reports second quarter 2017 results

* Perion Network Ltd - qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.05​

* Perion Network Ltd - qtrly ‍GAAP diluted loss per share $0.46

* Perion Network Ltd - qtrly ‍revenues $ 69.7 million versus $ 78.0​ million

* Perion Network Ltd - ‍as of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $22.4 million​