2 months ago
BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion

* Agreement provides that perkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in Euroimmun

* Total purchase price of transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash

* PerkinElmer Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to perkinelmer's 2018 non-gaap earnings per share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30

* Says PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

